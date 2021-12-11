Oikos Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $7,909.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.97 or 0.08212576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,470.41 or 0.99892016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

