Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Raised by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,662,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,776 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,809 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $223.66 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.10 and its 200-day moving average is $242.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

