OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 30.1% during the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.09 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

