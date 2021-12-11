OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

