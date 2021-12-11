OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 11,158 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 402,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 769.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after buying an additional 364,398 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

United Airlines stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

