OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 130,313 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after buying an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 614,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after buying an additional 597,155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,250,000 after buying an additional 467,727 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $45.58.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

