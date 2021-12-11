OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 86,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $269.97 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

