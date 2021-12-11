OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

