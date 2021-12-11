OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.55 and its 200 day moving average is $272.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $221.84 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.