OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $218.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.26 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

