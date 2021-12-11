OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.66 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 490.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

