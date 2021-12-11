OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.68 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average is $241.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

