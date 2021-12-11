OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

MGC stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $168.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.