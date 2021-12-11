OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

