OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,251 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

