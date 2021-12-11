Omlira (OML) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,672.00

Omlira (CURRENCY:OML) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Omlira coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omlira has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $13,672.00 worth of Omlira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omlira has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Omlira’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. Omlira’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

