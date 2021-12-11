Omni Price Down 0.8% This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00006585 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00323914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,297 coins and its circulating supply is 562,981 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

