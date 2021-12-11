OneLedger (OLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $357,614.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $357,614.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007032 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.