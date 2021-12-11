ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

OKE opened at $62.00 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

