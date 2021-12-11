OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 557,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.