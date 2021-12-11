Ontology Gas Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $228.83 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,036,607 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

