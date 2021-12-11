Ontology Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $641.53 million and $81.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00171654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00518759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

