Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Opacity has a total market cap of $29.68 million and $490,384.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.