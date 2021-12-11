Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,068.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.55 million and $47,068.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.