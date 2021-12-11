OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.44

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.44 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.15), with a volume of 155,850 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £46.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.44.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

