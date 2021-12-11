Opium (OPIUM) Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $6.46 million and $67,058.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.50 or 0.08202935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00081980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.96 or 0.99886819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.