Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $5.70. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 64,751 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

