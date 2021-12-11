OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.92

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.20. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 9,315 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

