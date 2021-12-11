Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $248,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

