Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,471 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

