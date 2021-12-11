Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $209.10 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

