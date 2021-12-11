Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 2,175 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 270,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,363 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 920,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $54.12 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

