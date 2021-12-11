Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 57.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.69 and a beta of 2.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

