Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

