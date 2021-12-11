Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,759 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

