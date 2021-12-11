Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.39 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
