Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $1.39 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

