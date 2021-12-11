O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $682.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.72 and a 200-day moving average of $602.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.