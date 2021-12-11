O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $682.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

