Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Holdings Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,791 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance.

