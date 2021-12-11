Origin Protocol Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $258.65 million and approximately $26.36 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

OGN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

