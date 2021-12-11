OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.58 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $387.88 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00208921 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,906,041 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

