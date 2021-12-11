Orion Protocol Price Reaches $5.42 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $177.06 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00010922 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,695,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

