OST Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,909.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, OST has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $31,909.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

About OST

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

