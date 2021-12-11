Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

