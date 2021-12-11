Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $32.94 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and $52,895.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,603.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.68 or 0.08284800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00320268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.87 or 0.00935886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077694 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.34 or 0.00403966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00279320 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,272,221 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.