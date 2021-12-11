PAC Global Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010314 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00183253 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.05 or 0.00598348 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

