PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,732,632. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2,571.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after buying an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

