Pallapay Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.21 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and $331,034.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.24 or 0.08143172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.00 or 1.00088218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 459,671,603 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

