Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $819,013.42 and approximately $692,105.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.