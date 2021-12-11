Pangolin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.08 or 0.08156365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,754.86 or 0.99938189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,311,738 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

